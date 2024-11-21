Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by William Blair

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $343.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

