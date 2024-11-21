UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95. UGI also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.050 EPS.

UGI Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.13. UGI has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $26.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

