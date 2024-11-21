UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading 2.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $224.51 and last traded at $224.51. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.
UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.51 and its 200-day moving average is $224.51.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.