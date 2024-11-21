Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $601.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $594.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.91. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $631.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total value of $1,467,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,291.50. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $1,951,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,140.78. This trade represents a 55.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,412,595. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,585,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,543,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

