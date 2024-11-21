Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 452,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 513,716 shares.The stock last traded at $6.86 and had previously closed at $6.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 159,572 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 363,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 176,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

