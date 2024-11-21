Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $753.41 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $872.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $869.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.