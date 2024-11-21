Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 31,557 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.8% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned 0.15% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 287,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

