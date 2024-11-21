Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) to Issue GBX 1.37 Dividend

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SOHO opened at GBX 60.64 ($0.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.60 million, a PE ratio of 668.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 10.82. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67 ($0.85). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.21.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

