Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) to Issue GBX 1.37 Dividend

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

SOHO opened at GBX 60.64 ($0.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £238.60 million, a PE ratio of 668.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 10.82. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67 ($0.85). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.21.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

