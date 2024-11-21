Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New $80.80 Price Target at Macquarie

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $75.40 to $80.80 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.39. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

