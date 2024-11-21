Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Price Performance

NASDAQ TRINZ opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.