Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Get Trimble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.48 on Friday. Trimble has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 303.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.