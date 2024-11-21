Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.66 and traded as high as C$4.91. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 670,391 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCW shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.67. The stock has a market cap of C$927.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

