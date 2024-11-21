Tri Ri Asset Management Corp Makes New $8.24 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,243,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 9.2% of Tri Ri Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,468,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,009,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $616,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,535,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,259,209. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.