Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Transcat from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Transcat in the second quarter valued at $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.59. Transcat has a twelve month low of $93.74 and a twelve month high of $147.12. The stock has a market cap of $946.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

