Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.77.

TT opened at $411.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.85 and a 200-day moving average of $355.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $421.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

