Tradewinds LLC. Sells 677 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axos Invest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $612.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $454.77 and a 12-month high of $626.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $594.70 and a 200-day moving average of $572.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

