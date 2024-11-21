Tradewinds LLC. Sells 483 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tradewinds LLC. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $19,136,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,665,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %
ULTA stock opened at $343.26 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.08. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Robinhood’s 330% Surge: Sustainable Rally or Bull Market Mirage?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why SoundHound AI Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Lowe’s Stock Dip: Don’t Miss This Second-Chance Entry Point
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.