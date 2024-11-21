Tradewinds LLC. Sells 483 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tradewinds LLC. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $19,136,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,665,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3 %

ULTA stock opened at $343.26 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.08. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

