Tradewinds LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tradewinds LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $361.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $279.88 and a twelve month high of $371.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.09 and its 200 day moving average is $322.29. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.