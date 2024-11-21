Tradewinds LLC. Purchases 40 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $358.92 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $259.50 and a 1-year high of $366.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

