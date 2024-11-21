Tradewinds LLC. Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.9% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.94.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

