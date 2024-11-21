Tradewinds LLC. Has $280,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tradewinds LLC. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

