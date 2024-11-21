Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $193.73 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

