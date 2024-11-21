Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Major Shareholder Sells $371,591.84 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $371,591.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,470,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,880.72. This trade represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Townsquare Media Price Performance
Shares of TSQ stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.
Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is -29.15%.
Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on TSQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
