Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Major Shareholder Sells $371,591.84 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $371,591.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,470,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,880.72. This trade represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is -29.15%.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 28.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 396,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSQ

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.