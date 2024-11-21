Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.48.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.