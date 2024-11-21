Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 67763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

MODG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,222 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,347 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter worth $13,757,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 881,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

