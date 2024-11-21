Toast (NYSE:TOST) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 2138291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Toast Trading Down 0.0 %

Insider Activity

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $59,580.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,834.20. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $3,667,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 418,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,349,731.97. The trade was a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,475,651 shares of company stock worth $43,037,212. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

