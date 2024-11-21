TJX Companies’ (TJX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $134.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. TJX Companies has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $122.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

