Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CFO Acquires $35,360.00 in Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TLRY stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 117,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tilray by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 1,314.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

