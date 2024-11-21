Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CFO Acquires $35,360.00 in Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tilray Stock Performance
TLRY stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.
