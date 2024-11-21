ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Daniel J. Nova Purchases 30,000 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Nova purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,511.82. This trade represents a 24.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.26 on Thursday. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ThredUp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ThredUp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in ThredUp by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 84.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.