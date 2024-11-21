Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,520 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBLD. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $186,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 310.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TBLD stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

