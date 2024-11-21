Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,897,819 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,132,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.21% of Halliburton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

