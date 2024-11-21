Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 771,146 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 771,146 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.17% of Old Republic International worth $15,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5,024,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

