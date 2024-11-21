Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 103,762 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.15% of National Fuel Gas worth $63,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 254.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFG

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.