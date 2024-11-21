Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 528,876 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,876 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals makes up about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.26% of Commercial Metals worth $79,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 225,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 45.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 630,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after buying an additional 67,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CMC opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

