Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $13.85 Million in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 748,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.38% of Plains GP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE PAGP opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.41%.

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.