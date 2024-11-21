Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $43.42 Million Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 341.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.53% of WESCO International worth $43,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 18.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.86.

Insider Activity

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,990. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total value of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,510.99. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,586 shares of company stock worth $6,565,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $201.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.37 and a fifty-two week high of $213.75.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

