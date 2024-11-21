Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $104.77 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,283 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.49% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $104,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.60 and a 52-week high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

