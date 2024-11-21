Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 124,690 shares during the quarter. Baxter International accounts for about 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.37% of Baxter International worth $71,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 974.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAX opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 163.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 580.03%.

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.