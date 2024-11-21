The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,773,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147,276 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.98% of Travelers Companies worth $1,585,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 143,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.15.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,840. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $257.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.38 and a 52 week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

