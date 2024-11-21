The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

