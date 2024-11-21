The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

PG opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average of $168.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total value of $2,382,692.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,351.68. This trade represents a 58.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,727 shares of company stock valued at $29,694,037 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

