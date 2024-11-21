The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $16.89. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 58,814 shares changing hands.
The India Fund Trading Down 5.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.25%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend is Far From Over
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.