The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) EVP Sells $50,573.30 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Winchell sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $50,573.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,552.30. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,393. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $731.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,163,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 191,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 65,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 117.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 846,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Honest by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 220,699 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Capmk raised Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

