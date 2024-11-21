The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO David Loretta Sells 27,004 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) CFO David Loretta sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $191,728.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 960,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,346.30. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,393. The company has a market capitalization of $731.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.25 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Honest by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 82,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 65,995 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 157,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Capmk raised Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

