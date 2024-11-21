The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.38, but opened at $25.56. The GEO Group shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 302,585 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 472.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

