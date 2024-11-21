The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,851 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733,326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,701,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,373,000 after buying an additional 1,084,475 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,362,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,793,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,433,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $271.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 8.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,881 shares of company stock worth $10,693,244. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.