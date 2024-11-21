The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price objective (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $323.36 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.