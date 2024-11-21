Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 161.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TPX opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

