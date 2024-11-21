TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

TEGNA has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TEGNA to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

NYSE TGNA opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,718.80. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

