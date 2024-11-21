Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Director Buys $16,489.68 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony R. Horton bought 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $16,489.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,714.44. The trade was a 108.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Team Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TISI opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Team

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Team by 7.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

